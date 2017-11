LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - German government bond yields rose to their highest level in over a week as euro zone government bonds sold off across the board for a second consecutive day on Friday.

The yield on Germany’s 10-year government bond , the benchmark for the bloc, was up 2 bps to hit 0.40 percent for the first time since Oct. 27.

Most other high-grade euro zone bond yields were higher 1-2 bps on the day. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee)