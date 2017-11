LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Germany’s 10-year bond yield rose to its highest level in just over two weeks on Thursday, accelerating a rise seen the previous session on the back of strong inflation data.

Bund yields rose about 1 basis point to a high of 0.404 percent in early trade.

That followed a rise of around 5 basis points on Wednesday, the biggest one-day jump in almost three weeks. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, Editing by William Maclean)