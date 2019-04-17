Bonds News
German 10-year bond yield rises to four-week high

LONDON, April 17 (Reuters) - Germany’s benchmark 10-year government bond yield rose to its highest level in four weeks on Wednesday after economic growth data from China eased concerns about a global growth slowdown.

China’s economy grew at a steady 6.4 percent pace in the first quarter from a year earlier, defying expectations for a further slowdown, as industrial production jumped sharply and consumer demand showed signs of improvement.

The news boosted sentiment towards risk assets, hurting safe-haven assets in turn.

Germany’s 10-year bond yield rose 2.5 basis points to a high of 0.088 percent. Other long-dated euro zone bond yields also rose in early trade. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, Editing by Helen Reid)

