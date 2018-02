LONDON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Germany’s benchmark 10-year government bond yield dipped to a one-month low on Monday, as unease ahead of a national election in Italy on March 4 supported demand for safe-haven bonds.

The German 10-year Bund yield fell to a low of 0.644 percent , edging lower with most euro zone bond yields in early trade.

German Bund futures opened 17 ticks higher at 159.65. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; editing by John Stonestreet)