German 10-year Bund yield hits new 2016 low, industrial orders tumble

LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - Germany’s benchmark 10-year bond yield fell to its lowest since late 2016 on Friday, extending its falls after weak economic data reinforced this week’s dovish stance from the European Central Bank.

The ECB on Thursday pushed out the timing of its first post-crisis rates hike until 2020 at the earliest and offered banks a new set of cheap loans to support economic growth, triggering a sharp fall in borrowing costs across the bloc.

That fall continued on Friday after data showed China’s exports tumbled the most in three years and German industrial orders fell 2.6 percent in January from a month earlier, versus a forecast for a 0.5 percent rise.

German 10-year bond yields fell to 0.055 percent . French 10-year bond yields hit a new 2016 low at around 0.41 percent.

French yields were set for their biggest weekly drop since July 2016 - shortly after Britain’s Brexit referendum rattled world markets - down 17 basis points on the week. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, Editing by Helen Reid)