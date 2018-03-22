FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 22, 2018 / 7:37 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

German 30-year bond yield falls to lowest this year post Fed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - Germany’s 30-year government bond yield hit its lowest level this year on Thursday, after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates and forecast two more hikes for 2018, fewer than the three that many market participants had expected.

The move late on Wednesday drove euro zone bond yields down by 2-3 basis points at the open of the European trade on Thursday.

Germany’s 30-year bond yield fell to as low as 1.199 percent , down 2.5 basis points.

Reporting by Fanny Potkin, editing by Dhara Ranasinghe

