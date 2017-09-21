German bond yields hit highest since early August after Fed signals rate hike

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - German bond yields hit their highest level since early August after policymakers in the United States on Thursday signalled they expect to raise interest rates one more time this year.

The Fed also said it would begin in October to reduce its approximately $4.2 trillion in holdings of U.S. Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities acquired in the years after the 2008 financial crisis.

The yield on Germany’s 10-year government, the benchmark for the region, was 3 basis points higher at 0.47 percent. Other euro zone bond yields were also 2-4 bps higher in early trade.

German bund futures opened 40 ticks lower at 160.92. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, Editing by Nigel Stephenson)