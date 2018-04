LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) - Germany’s 10-year bond yield, the benchmark for the single-currency bloc, rose to a 6-week high on Tuesday after U.S. 10-year borrowing costs hit the key 3 percent level.

Euro zone bond yields extended their rise as U.S. bonds came under renewed selling pressure.

As the U.S.’s 10-year Treasury yield hit 3.001 percent, Germany’s 10-year Bund yield rose to as high as 0.652 percent. (Reporting by Fanny Potkin, editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)