German bond yields jump as joint euro zone "Coronavirus" bonds mooted

LONDON, March 18 (Reuters) - High-grade euro zone government bonds led by Germany saw yields rise on Wednesday morning as speculation grew around the issuance of joint euro zone bonds and governments around the world ramped up spending plans to combat the coronavirus fallout.

Germany’s 10-year government bond yields rose nine basis points to the highest level in over a month at -0.342% and other high-grade euro zone bond yields added between 8-12 basis points.,

The Italian government bond market gained some respite after several sessions of relentless selling, with yields falling between two and six basis points across the curve. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Karin Strohecker)