German bond yields sink to two-year lows after EU cuts growth forecasts

LONDON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - German bond yields sank on Thursday to their lowest level in over two years after the European Commission cut its growth and inflation forecasts, likely complicating the European Central Bank’s plans for an interest rate hike this year.

Germany’s 10-year bond yield, the benchmark for the bloc, dropped more than three basis points to 0.128 percent, its lowest level since November 2016. Other high-grade euro zone bond yields were also down between 2-4 bps.

The euro slipped as well, hitting a two-week low of $1.1320, down a quarter percent on the day

A market gauge of long-term euro zone inflation expectations, the five-year, five-year breakeven rate, also dropped to its lowest since Nov 2016 at 1.4894 pct

Italian 10-year yields extended an earlier rise and was up 10 basis points on the day to one-month high of 2.942 percent as weakening growth raises risks of a wider budget deficit.

The closely-watched Italy-Germany 10-year bond yield spread was at its widest in two months at 279 basis points, wider 14 bps on the day. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan and Tom Finn; editing by Sujata Rao)