German Bund yield hits fresh 4-1/2 month high

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Germany’s 10-year government bond yield rose to a fresh 4-1/2 month high on Friday as a sell off in world bond markets gathered pace.

The combination of solid U.S. economic data and hawkish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials this week have sparked a sharp selloff in U.S. Treasuries that has spilled over into Europe and beyond.

Germany’s 10-year bond yield rose to 0.559 percent , its highest since May.

Other euro zone 10-year bond yields were 1-2 basis points higher, with investors on edge before U.S. jobs data later in the day.