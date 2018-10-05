FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 5, 2018 / 7:23 AM / Updated an hour ago

German Bund yield hits fresh 4-1/2 month high

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Germany’s 10-year government bond yield rose to a fresh 4-1/2 month high on Friday as a sell off in world bond markets gathered pace.

The combination of solid U.S. economic data and hawkish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials this week have sparked a sharp selloff in U.S. Treasuries that has spilled over into Europe and beyond.

Germany’s 10-year bond yield rose to 0.559 percent , its highest since May.

Other euro zone 10-year bond yields were 1-2 basis points higher, with investors on edge before U.S. jobs data later in the day.

Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Saikat Chattejee

