FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
August 1, 2018 / 6:15 AM / in an hour

German Bund yield hits seven-week high, JGB selloff weighs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Germany’s 10-year bond yield rose to a seven-week high on Wednesday, as a selloff in Japanese government bonds rippled out to other major fixed income markets.

The German Bund yield rose 2 basis points to 0.467 pct , while some other 10-year bond yields in the euro area were also up 2-3 bps in early trade.

Japanese bond yields soared to a 1-1/2 year high on Wednesday, reversing sharp falls the previous day, as market participants put the central bank’s commitment to allow yields to move more flexibly to the test. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.