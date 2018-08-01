German Bund yield hits seven-week high, JGB selloff weighs

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Germany’s 10-year bond yield rose to a seven-week high on Wednesday, as a selloff in Japanese government bonds rippled out to other major fixed income markets.

The German Bund yield rose 2 basis points to 0.467 pct , while some other 10-year bond yields in the euro area were also up 2-3 bps in early trade.

Japanese bond yields soared to a 1-1/2 year high on Wednesday, reversing sharp falls the previous day, as market participants put the central bank’s commitment to allow yields to move more flexibly to the test. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)