German Bund yield set for biggest daily rise since April after U.S. payrolls

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - Germany’s 10-year government bond yield was set for its biggest one-day jump in almost three months on Friday, tracking U.S. Treasuries after data showed employment in the United States rebounded strongly in June.

Germany’s 10-year government bond yield was up 4 basis points at -0.35%, set for its biggest daily rise since April 12.

Other euro zone bond yields also rose on the day, with Italian bond yields 6-11 bps higher across the curve. ,

U.S. Nonfarm payrolls rose by 224,000 jobs last month, the most in five months, data showed. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls rising 160,000 jobs in June. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)