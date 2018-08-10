German Bund yields fall to three-week lows

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Germany’s benchmark 10-year bond yield fell to a three-week low on Friday, as turmoil in major emerging markets Turkey and Russia as well as lingering trade war concerns boosted demand for safe-haven euro zone debt.

The 10-year Bund yield fell just over 2 basis points to a low of 0.35 percent. Most euro zone bond yields opened lower, while long-dated U.S. Treasury yields also fell to their lowest levels in almost three weeks.

Concerns over disputes with Washington have pushed the Turkish lira to record lows this week and piled pressure on the Russian rouble, fuelling risk aversion in world markets and boosting demand for safe-haven assets. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, editing by Karin Strohecker)