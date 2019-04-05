Bonds News
April 5, 2019 / 6:20 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

German, U.S. yields hit 2-week highs after Trump says U.S.-China trade deal close

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 5 (Reuters) - Government bond yields in Europe and the United States rose in early trade on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump said a trade deal with China may be reached within four weeks.

U.S. Treasury yields were up about two basis points across the curve, with the 10-year yield hitting a two-week high of 2.538 percent.

The German 10-year Bund yield, the benchmark for the euro zone, rose into positive territory and was up 2 bps at 0.018 percent, also a two-week high.

Other euro zone government bond yields rose by 1-3 bps. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Karin Strohecker)

