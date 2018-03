LONDON, March 28 (Reuters) - Germany’s 10-year bond yield, the benchmark for the bloc, fell below 0.5 percent on Wednesday for the first time since early January.

The German 10-year Bund yield fell as low as 0.494 percent in early trades before inching up slightly to 0.498 percent, down 0.5 basis points on the day. (Reporting by Fanny Potkin Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)