Germany's 10-year bond yield falls to five-week low
#Market News
October 17, 2017 / 8:09 AM / 5 days ago

Germany's 10-year bond yield falls to five-week low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Germany’s 10-year government bond yield fell to a five-week low on Tuesday, reversing an early rise, as a perception that any unwinding of ECB stimulus is likely to be prolonged continued to underpin debt markets in the region.

The 10-year Bund yield fell to as low as 0.368 percent , while other euro zone bond yields also headed lower.

They had opened the session higher as bond investors weighed up the implications of a potentially more hawkish Federal Reserve chief taking over from Janet Yellen. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee)

