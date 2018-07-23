Germany's 10-year bond yield hits one-month high after Japanese yields spike

LONDON, July 23 (Reuters) - Germany’s 10-year bond yield touched its highest level in about a month on Monday, following a selloff in Japanese government bond yields on reports that the Bank of Japan was debating moves to scale back its massive monetary stimulus.

Japan’s 10-year bond yield jumped to a six-month high after the source-based story on Friday stoked expectations the central bank would end some of its aggressively accommodative monetary policy.

That set the tone for the start of European bond market trade, with 10-year yields climbing 1-2 basis points.

Germany’s 10-year bond yield rose to 0.388 percent , its highest level in around a month. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee)