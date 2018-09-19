Germany's 10-year bond yield hits seven-week high

LONDON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Ten-year bond yields in Germany, the euro zone’s benchmark government bond issuer, rose to seven-week highs in early Wednesday trade, ahead of a three billion euro sale of long-dated German debt later in the day.

The German Bund yield rose 0.5 basis points to 0.487 percent , extending the previous day’s rise.

It is up around 3.5 bps this week and 15 bps this month.

New bond supply often puts upward pressure on yields. In addition, sentiment towards safe-haven German debt has taken a knock on hopes of a market-friendly outcome to budget talks in Italy and a rally in world stock markets even as world trade tensions escalate.