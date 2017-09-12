Germany's 10-year bond yield jumps to 1-1/2 week high

LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Germany’s benchmark 10-year government bond yield rose sharply to around 1-1/2 week highs on Tuesday, as a sell-off in global bond markets gathered pace.

Bond markets have come under pressure this week as worries about North Korea ebb and powerful storm Irma weakens, easing concern about its impact on the U.S. economy.

A sharp sell-off in British government bonds on Tuesday following stronger-than-expected UK inflation data further dented the appeal of euro zone bonds.

Germany’s 10-year bond yield jumped 5 basis points to 0.387 percent and was on track for its biggest daily rise since late July. Other euro zone bond yields were also 4-5 bps higher on the day. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)