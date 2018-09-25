Germany's 10-year bond yield rises to four-month high

LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Germany’s benchmark 10-year bond yield rose to a four-month high on Tuesday as bond markets across the euro zone came under renewed selling pressure.

Bond yields in the bloc rose sharply on Monday after European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi highlighted a “vigorous” pick-up in underlying inflation and noted building wage pressures across the bloc.

In early Tuesday trade, German 10-year bond yields rose further, hitting a four-month high at 0.529 percent.

French 10-year bond yields rose to 0.85 percent, their highest in more than three months. Yields across the bloc were 1-2 basis points higher on the day. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe Editing by Andrew Heavens)