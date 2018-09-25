FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Bonds News
September 25, 2018 / 6:17 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Germany's 10-year bond yield rises to four-month high

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Germany’s benchmark 10-year bond yield rose to a four-month high on Tuesday as bond markets across the euro zone came under renewed selling pressure.

Bond yields in the bloc rose sharply on Monday after European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi highlighted a “vigorous” pick-up in underlying inflation and noted building wage pressures across the bloc.

In early Tuesday trade, German 10-year bond yields rose further, hitting a four-month high at 0.529 percent.

French 10-year bond yields rose to 0.85 percent, their highest in more than three months. Yields across the bloc were 1-2 basis points higher on the day. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.