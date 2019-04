LONDON, April 3 (Reuters) - Germany’s 10-year government bond yield turned postive for the first time since March 25 on Wednesday, as hopes for a softer Brexit and progress in U.S./China trade talks fuelled risk appetite.

Germany’s 10-year yield rose five basis points to 0.005 percent, up over five basis points on the day. (Reporting by Virginia Furness; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)