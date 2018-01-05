FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Iran
Myanmar
Predictions 2018
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Special Reports
Deals
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Future Of Money
#Market News
January 5, 2018 / 7:50 AM / in 17 minutes

Greek 10-year yields drop to 12-year low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Greece’s borrowing costs briefly dropped to their lowest levels in 12 years on Friday, having already been among the best performing government bond assets in the euro zone in 2017.

The yield on 10-year Greek government bonds dropped to its lowest level since February 2006 at 3.83 percent, having earlier this year dropped below 4 percent for the first time in over a decade.

Short-dated Greek debt yields were also at multi-year lows: the country’s two-year borrowing costs fell to 1.47 percent in early trade on Friday. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Tommy Wilkes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.