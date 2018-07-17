FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 17, 2018 / 9:04 AM / Updated an hour ago

Italian 10-year bond yields fall to six-week low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 17 (Reuters) - Italy’s long-term borrowing costs fell to their lowest levels in six weeks on Tuesday, as a pick up in risk appetite lifted sentiment towards southern European bond markets.

The 10-year Italian bond yield fell five basis points to 2.516 percent, pushing the gap over the benchmark German Bund yield to around 216 bps — its tightest in almost a month.

Italy’s 2-year bond yield fell more than eight bps to 0.58 percent — its lowest in almost a month. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe)

