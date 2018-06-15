Italian 10-year govt bonds set for best week since Sep 2012

LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - Italy’s benchmark 10-year government bonds are headed for their best week since September 2012 after a benign ECB announcement on rates and positive comments on the euro from anti-establishment politicians in Italy boosted investor sentiment towards the country.

The euro zone’s third largest economy saw its 10-year yields drop 10 basis points on Friday and is set for its biggest weekly drop since September 2012, down 47 bps on the week at 2.66 pct.

The European Central Bank will finish its hallmark bond purchase scheme by the end of the year, it said on Thursday, but it signalled that any interest rate hike is still distant, boosting demand for euro zone government debt. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan)