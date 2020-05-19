Bonds News
May 19, 2020 / 6:43 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Italian bond yields fall further on EU recovery fund proposal

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 19 (Reuters) - Italian government bond yields extended their drop in Tuesday trading after France and Germany proposed a 500 billion euro ($547 billion) recovery fund offering grants to regions hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic.

The 10-year government bond yield fell nearly 10 basis points to 1.602%, its lowest since April 9. That pushed the gap over German Bund yields closer to 200 bps .

Borrowing costs for Italian 10-year debt had been trading above 2% — a level beyond which economists say Italy’s mountain of debt is less sustainable - as recently as two-weeks ago as investors worried about the country’s economic crisis.

Italy’s 2-year bond yield was down 12 bps, 5-year yields fell 11 bps.

$1 = 0.9145 euros Reporting by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below