Bonds News
Italian bond yields hit 1-mth low on Macron-Merkel budget boost

LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - Benchmark Italian government bond yields dropped to their lowest level in over a month after France and Germany on Monday proposed creating a 500 billion euro ($543 billion) fund for regions hit hardest by the coronavirus crisis.

The gap between Italian and German 10-year bond yields narrowed to 210.9 basis points, the lowest since April 28 and German 10-year Bund yields rose 6 basis points to a 2-1/2 week high.. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; editing by Simon Jessop)

