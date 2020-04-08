Bonds News
April 8, 2020 / 7:04 AM / Updated an hour ago

Italian bond yields jump after EU fails to agree rescue package

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 8 (Reuters) - Italian government bond yields rose sharply on Wednesday, after European Union ministers failed to agree a rescue package to help economies recover from the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

The 10-year Italian yield rose 20 basis points to 1.799% in early European trading, hitting its highest since March 19. Two-year bonds yields were up 22 bps on the day at 0.79%, the highest in three weeks.

The gap between German and Italian 10-year bond yields also widened to 213 bps, up 29 bps on the day. (Reporting by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

