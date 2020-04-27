Bonds News
Italian bond yields plunge on S&P ratings relief

LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - Italian government bond yields dropped between 14 and 17 basis points across the curve on Monday after S&P Global left the debt-laden country’s credit rating unchanged in investment grade territory late on Friday.

Italy’s benchmark 10-year bond yields were lower 16 basis points at 1.73% on the first day of trading after the decision, while the closely-watched spread over German bond yields dropped to its tighest level in over a week, at 218 bps., (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan Editing by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes)

