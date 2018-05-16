FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 16, 2018 / 3:11 PM / in 2 hours

Italian bond yields rise to 10-week highs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - Italy’s borrowing costs held at their highest level since early March with yields posting their biggest daily rise in more than a year on reports that Italy’s 5-Star and League planned to ask the European Central Bank to forgive 250 billion euros of Italian debt.

Benchmark 10-year government bond yields briefly spiked more than 17 basis points on the day — the biggest daily jump since March 2017 — to hit is highest levels since early March at 2.126 percent

The yield later pulled back slightly to trade at 2.0960 percent. (Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee Editing by Tommy Wilkes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.