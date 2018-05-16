Italian bond yields rise to 10-week highs

LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - Italy’s borrowing costs held at their highest level since early March with yields posting their biggest daily rise in more than a year on reports that Italy’s 5-Star and League planned to ask the European Central Bank to forgive 250 billion euros of Italian debt.

Benchmark 10-year government bond yields briefly spiked more than 17 basis points on the day — the biggest daily jump since March 2017 — to hit is highest levels since early March at 2.126 percent

The yield later pulled back slightly to trade at 2.0960 percent. (Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee Editing by Tommy Wilkes)