Italian bonds rally on coronavirus optimism, Macron's joint bond push

By Yoruk Bahceli

LONDON, April 17 (Reuters) - Italian bonds were poised for a third day of gains on Friday as risk sentiment improved amid some encouraging news on the coronavirus pandemic and France expressed support for joint euro zone debt issuance.

Italy’s bond yields fell in early trade, with the 10-year yield last down 8 basis point at 1.77%.

Safe-haven German 10-year yields were up 1 basis point on the day to -0.47%.

The gap with German 10-year yields, effectively the risk premium Italy pays on its debt, was last at 221 bps, similar levels to Thursday.

A Chicago hospital is seeing rapid recoveries in coronavirus symptoms with the use of an antiviral drug, while U.S. president Donald Trump laid out guidelines for states to emerge from economic shutdown. This has boosted risk assets, including stocks.

“We’re seeing risk-on in general, so it could be a response to the general improved tone in the risk sentiment, on the combination of economies now gradually opening up or easing restrictions on the one hand and the news flow on drugs against corona also helps,” said Commerzbank rates strategist Rainer Guntermann.

European countries have “no choice” but to set up a fund that “could issue common debt with a common guarantee”, Emmanuel Macron told the Financial Times on Thursday. Failure to do so would lead to populists winning in Italy, Spain, and possibly France, he warned.

“France has been aligned towards some combinations in the crisis, but the very recent stance in the Eurogroup meeting has been a bit more neutral,” Guntermann said.

“Now France is putting more weight apparently behind this push for combinations. could accelerate the drive into the meetings next week,” he added, referring to a summit of EU leaders.

Euro zone finance ministers last week agreed a half-trillion-euro plan to support the bloc’s coronavirus-hit economies. But the exclusion of using joint debt issuance to finance the economic recovery disappointed markets, leading to a sell-off on Italian bonds.

Without joint issuance, Italy will have to add to its already hefty debt, already nearly 135% of gross domestic product, raising concern about the sustainability of its debt.

The country’s budget deficit will be nearly 10% of GDP this year, a senior government official told Reuters.

Italy will also offer a new inflation-linked bond next month as part of its efforts to raise funds as it confronts the economic impact of coronavirus.