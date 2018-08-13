FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 13, 2018 / 6:46 AM / Updated an hour ago

Italian/German 10-year bond yield gap at widest since late May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The gap between Italian and German 10-year government bond yields rose to its widest since late May on Monday, reflecting heightened investor unease about Italian political developments and global risk aversion.

The widening in the closely-watched spread to 272 basis points followed comments by a senior government official at the weekend that he expected speculators to attack Italian financial markets this month but the country had the resources to defend itself.

However, Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Monday the country did not risk a financial market attack and that his government could not be “threatened” by the idea, speaking in an interview to a national daily. Bond yields across the Italian curve were 5-9 bps higher in early trading . (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe Editing by Tommy Wilkes)

