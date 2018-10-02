Italy/Germany bond yield gap at its widest in over 5 years

LONDON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The Italian/German 10-year bond yield gap hit its widest in over five years on Tuesday as euro zone officials warned of a return to crisis days and an Italian lawmaker said most of Italy’s problems would be solved if it returned to its own currency.

As Italian bond yields surged 11-20 basis points, the yield premium investors demand to hold Italian debt over top-rated German peers also shot higher.

The Italian/German 10-year bond yield gap widened to 302 basis points, the widest level on that closely-watched spread in over five years .

The Italy/Spain 10-year bond yield spread was wider than any closing level in last 20 years at 190.5 basis points.

Spain’s 10-year bond yield spread over Germany was at its widest in a month at around 112 basis points. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)