FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Bonds News
October 2, 2018 / 7:52 AM / in 2 hours

Italy/Germany bond yield gap at its widest in over 5 years

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The Italian/German 10-year bond yield gap hit its widest in over five years on Tuesday as euro zone officials warned of a return to crisis days and an Italian lawmaker said most of Italy’s problems would be solved if it returned to its own currency.

As Italian bond yields surged 11-20 basis points, the yield premium investors demand to hold Italian debt over top-rated German peers also shot higher.

The Italian/German 10-year bond yield gap widened to 302 basis points, the widest level on that closely-watched spread in over five years .

The Italy/Spain 10-year bond yield spread was wider than any closing level in last 20 years at 190.5 basis points.

Spain’s 10-year bond yield spread over Germany was at its widest in a month at around 112 basis points. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.