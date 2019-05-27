Italy/Germany bond yield gap narrows on limited nationalist gains in EU vote

LONDON, May 27 (Reuters) - The gap between Italian and German bond yields narrowed to its lowest in over two weeks on Monday after parties committed to strengthening the European Union held onto two-thirds of seats in the EU parliament.

The closely-watched spread tightened to 264 basis points in early European trade, the lowest since May 9.

That said, far-right and nationalist parties did make strong gains in the vote, so German 10-year Bund yields were anchored at -0.118%, close to 2-1/2 year hit in mid-May. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan)