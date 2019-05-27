Bonds News
May 27, 2019 / 6:38 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Italy/Germany bond yield gap narrows on limited nationalist gains in EU vote

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 27 (Reuters) - The gap between Italian and German bond yields narrowed to its lowest in over two weeks on Monday after parties committed to strengthening the European Union held onto two-thirds of seats in the EU parliament.

The closely-watched spread tightened to 264 basis points in early European trade, the lowest since May 9.

That said, far-right and nationalist parties did make strong gains in the vote, so German 10-year Bund yields were anchored at -0.118%, close to 2-1/2 year hit in mid-May. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below