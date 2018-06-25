FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
June 25, 2018 / 6:32 AM / in an hour

Italy/Germany bond yield gap widest in a month on migration debate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - Italian government bonds sold off while safe haven German Bunds were in demand on Monday as the European Union struggled to find common ground over an influx of migrants from the Mediterranean region in recent years.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel conceded on Sunday that the bloc had failed to find a joint solution to the issue threatening her government and said she would seek direct deals with separate European Union states on migration.

Italy’s 10-year bond yields jumped 5 basis points in early trade and the closely watched bond yield spread over Germany — seen by many as a proxy for sentiment towards the bloc — hit its widest level in two weeks at 244.5 bps.

Germany’s 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark for the region and a haven for investors in uncertain times, hit its lowest in nearly a month, down 2 bps at 0.315 pct. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Karin Strohecker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.