August 16, 2018 / 6:51 AM / Updated an hour ago

Italy/Germany bond yield spread tightens as Turkey jitters recede

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The gap between Italian and German borrowing costs narrowed in early European trade on Thursday, coming off its widest levels since May as a currency crisis in Turkey abated, encouraging investors to buy riskier assets.

Qatar pledged $15 billion in investment to Turkey, supporting a rise in the Turkish lira and curbing a selloff in global risk assets such as stocks and low-rated bonds.

The Italy/Germany 10-year bond yield spread tightened over 5 basis points to 282 bps from the previous day’s close.

Italian BTP futures were up 52 ticks at 122.99 in early trade on Thursday, its biggest daily rise in over two weeks, having hit a two-month low of 122.24 the day before.

German bund futures opened 30 ticks lower at 163.41. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan Editing by Jamie McGeever)

