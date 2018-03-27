Italy/Spain govt bond yield gap at widest in seven months

LONDON, March 27 (Reuters) - The gap between Italian and Spanish 10-year borrowing costs reached its widest level in just over seven months on Tuesday as investor sentiment towards the two countries diverges on political and economic issues.

While Italian government debt is weighed down by the likely formation of an anti-establishment government led by the 5-Star Movement party, Spain was awarded its second Single A credit rating by S&P Global late last week.

The Italy/Spain 10-year government bond yield spread moved to 67 basis points on Tuesday morning, its widest level since August 23, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, Editing by Helen Reid)