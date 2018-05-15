Italy's 10-year bond yields at highest in almost two months

LONDON, May 15 (Reuters) - Long-term borrowing costs in Italy rose to their highest in almost two months in early Tuesday trade, reflecting political uncertainty in the euro zone’s third biggest economy.

Italy’s 10-year bond yield rose three basis points to 1.947 percent, underperforming euro zone peers.

The Italian bond market has come under pressure in the past week from concern that a government formed by the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and far-right League will enact big-spending policies.