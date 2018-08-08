Italy's two-year bond yield jumps, analysts cite Di Maio comments

LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Italy’s two-year bond yield rose sharply late on Wednesday, with analysts citing reported comments by Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio that tough tactics would be applied in budget talks with the European Union as a trigger for the move.

Two-year Italian government bond yields were up almost 8 basis points at 0.99 pct, having reversed falls made earlier in the day after reassuring comments on the budget talks from Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. “It looks like some reported comments from Di Maio that appear confrontational are moving the market,” said Rabobank bond strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe Editing by Tommy Wilkes)