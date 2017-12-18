FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Market News
December 18, 2017 / 7:33 AM / in a day

Portuguese bond yields tumble after two-notch Fitch ratings upgrade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Portuguese bond yields fell sharply on Monday after a two notch ratings upgrade from Fitch late on Friday that means the country now holds an investment grade from two of the three major rating agencies and could soon return to major bond indices.

Having traded briefly below Italian bond yields on Friday, Portuguese yields trade decisively below their Italian peers in early Monday trade.

Portugal’s 10-year bond yield was last down almost 5 basis points at 1.79 percent, while Italy’s 10-year bond yield was flat on the day at 1.81 percent. The last time Portuguese yields traded below their Italian peers for a sustained period was in early 2010. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, editing by Karin Strohecker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.