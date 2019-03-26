Recession fears, Brexit keep German 10-year bunds below zero

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr

By Virginia Furness

LONDON, March 26 (Reuters) - Ten-year German government bond yields remained below zero as recession fears dominated sentiment and Brexit woes drain market liquidity.

Government bond yields globally stayed low as investors sought safe-haven assets. The U.S. yield curve — inverted at the short end — indicates recessionary concerns.

British lawmakers voted to take control of parliament for a day from Prime Minister Theresa May, meaning they should now vote on various Brexit options on Wednesday. That should indicate whether they can agree on a deal with closer ties to Brussels, which most investors would welcome.

“While this does not resolve the current Brexit impasse, it is a step in the right direction,” wrote Berenberg economist Kallum Pickering in a note on Tuesday. But “... more power for parliament contains the risk of a no-deal Brexit.”

Cyril Regnat, rates strategist at Natixis, warned that a no-deal Brexit would cause Germany’s 10-year bund yield to fall to minus 20 basis points, triggering “more flattening of the 20-30 year curve, and a very strong widening of credit indices.”

That, he said, would likely prompt a response from the European Central Bank.

“We would expect the ECB to do more. They won’t be able to normalise policy, and would start monitoring financial markets and perhaps restart the asset-purchase programme.”

German government bond yields remained near 2 1/2-year lows on Tuesday, as fears of global economic slowdown continued to dictate investment strategies and investors struggle to make sense of the blizzard of Brexit headlines.

The U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yields fell to their lowest since December 2017 on Monday, causing the curve between three-month bills and 10-year notes to invert further as investors evaluated last week’s dovish pivot by the Federal Reserve.

German government bond yields sank into negative territory after worse-than-expected manufacturing data on Friday spooked investors.

A surprising rise in German business morale lifted yields briefly on Monday, but Brexit woes and poor German consumer morale on Tuesday saw yields turn down again.

German consumer morale deteriorated heading into April, a survey showed on Tuesday, suggesting that household spending might weaken in the second quarter.

Domestic demand is expected to be the sole driver of growth this year in Europe’s largest economy as exporters struggle with a global slowdown, trade disputes and Brexit uncertainty.

Germany’s 10-year govenrment bond yield, the benchmark for the euro zone, fell to a low of -0.024 percent, close to the -0.0313 low hit on Friday.

Natixis’s Regnat said that markets were consolidating around a technical level, having broken below zero percent.

“We have seen a very small tightening of the Italy/Germany spread, which shows we are having some kind of consolidation ... but liquidity is abnormally low because of Brexit,” he said.