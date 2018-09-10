REFILE-UPDATE 1-Tria's comments trigger Italian bond rally, yields at six-week lows

(Refiles to fix typo in second paragraph.)

* Italy/Germany bond yield spread hits tightest in six weeks

* Italian yields down 12-17 bps across the curve

* Other bond yields rise ahead of Thursday’s ECB meet

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr

By Abhinav Ramnarayan

LONDON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The gap between Italian and German 10-year borrowing costs was at its tightest in six weeks on Monday, after Italy’s Economy Minister Giovanni Tria predicted yields would drop as the government laid out its budget for 2019.

Tria said on Sunday that Italian bond yields would fall as the new government began to implement policies to boost the economy with prudent fiscal measures.

Italian debt rallied last week after government officials suggested Italy’s upcoming budget would stay within European Union fiscal rules and not strain the country’s massive debt.

But the specific mention of the Italian bond market gave the rally fresh legs on Monday, sending yields sharply down to six-week lows.

“Italian bond yields are witnessing an extension of the theme from last week. Tria’s comments are positive for investors,” said Mizuho strategist Peter Chatwell.

The Italy/Germany 10-year bond yield spread shrank to 234.1 basis points early on Monday, its tightest level in six weeks, and 55 bps below last week’s widest levels.

Italian yields were down 11 to 16 basis points across the curve, hitting fresh six-week lows .

But the Italy/Germany spread, which investors often use as an indicator of sentiment towards the euro zone, still remains elevated compared with the levels before May, when it went as tight as 114 bps.

That reflects concern over the government’s plans on spending and European integration, and the fact that investors still worry about the future of the euro zone’s third-largest economy.

In the short term, though, Chatwell said that if broader sentiment towards emerging markets stabilises, then Italian bonds could benefit even more, since $19 billion of bond redemptions are due in the coming week.

“That should support bonds until Thursday when central bank risks dominate.”

The European Central Bank meets on Thursday, just weeks before a new halving of monthly asset purchases in October that will mark the next step in the unwinding of its massive monetary stimulus.

High-grade euro zone government bond yields were up on the day, with Germany’s 10-year government bond up 1.5 bps at 0.40 percent. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; editing by Virginia Furness, Larry King)