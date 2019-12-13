UPDATE 3-Euro zone bonds take a beating as trade, Brexit uncertainties clear

* UK election result, trade hopes spark bond sell off

* But Ireland, southern Europe outperform

* Bund, 10-yr Gilt yields at 6-month high (Updates with U.S. yield move)

By Yoruk Bahceli and Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Germany’s 10-year bond yield hit a six-month high on Friday on the prospect of a U.S.-China trade deal and as a thumping election win for the Conservative Party cleared hurdles in the way of Britain’s exit from the European Union.

Progress in resolving the two key geopolitical risks that have hurt global economic growth and anchored safe-haven euro zone bond yields in negative territory boosted investors’ appetite for riskier assets across markets.

“Of the main risks this year — Brexit, U.S.-China trade, recession risk — all three have had their worst effects at worst pushed off over the horizon,” said Tim Graf, chief macro strategist at State Street Global Advisors in London.

“That is not to say they are no longer risks, but they are no longer near-term weights on sentiment and the investment narrative.”

Most 10-year bond yields in higher-rated issuers such as Germany and the Netherlands were about 2 basis points higher on the day, having jumped 4-5 bps at the open .

Germany’s 10-year government bond yield briefly touched a six-month high at -0.215%, while Britain’s 10-year gilt yield also jumped to a 6-month peak and was last up 3 bps at 0.86% .

U.S. 10-year Treasury yields were flat, having risen to one-month highs at 1.95%.

In another sign that the reduced risks from the UK and global trade tensions were positive for global growth and inflation, a key market gauge of long-term inflation expectations in the euro area rose to its highest since mid-September, just shy of 1.30%

“The centre of gravity is shifting slowly in bonds markets but it is shifting,” said Peter Schaffrik, global macro strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

Washington will suspend some tariffs on Chinese goods and cut others in return for Beijing buying double the U.S. farm goods it bought before trade tensions started, U.S. sources said on Thursday, although the lack of confirmation from either side cast doubt on whether a deal had been finalised.

In Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party won a resounding election victory on Friday that will allow him to pass a withdrawal agreement to take Britain out of the European Union in a matter of weeks.

The gap between Irish and German 10-year bond yields narrowed to around 27 bps - its lowest level since early 2018 - reflecting an outperformance of Irish bonds in the wake of the election result.

The other beneficiary of a rally in risk sentiment was southern European bond markets, with 10-year bond yields in the periphery down 1-3 bps on the day.

Italy’s 10-year bond yield fell to 1.295% and is down 13 bps this week - set for the biggest weekly drop since early September. Other Southern European benchmarks from Spain, Portugal and Greece also saw their biggest weekly drops since September.