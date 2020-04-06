Safe-haven German Bund yields edge up on coronavirus hopes

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr

By Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, April 6 (Reuters) - Yields on safe-haven German government bonds crept higher on Monday, reflecting a slightly brighter tone in world markets as the death toll from the coronavirus slowed across major European nations including France and Italy.

But the selloff was modest, reflecting heightened uncertainty triggered by the virus outbreak and significant damage inflicted on the economy.

Italy reported its lowest daily COVID-19 death toll for more than two weeks on Sunday, while France’s daily death count fell in the past 24 hours and admissions into intensive care also slowed.

“With aggressive policies of social distancing and testing (and good healthcare systems), there is light at the end of the tunnel,” said Erik Nielsen, group chief economist at UniCredit, said in a note.

“But now the bad news: It’s still a long tunnel.”

Analysts note that the United States and Britain are still yet to see a peak in terms of coronavirus cases, while countries in Asia that had successfully managed to control the first stage of the virus outbreak are now battling a second wave.

The toll the lockdowns will have on economic growth globally, alongside massive central bank easing, suggested bond yields would remain low for some time, they said.

Orders for German-made goods dropped 1.4% in February, data showed on Monday, as a sharp fall in orders from abroad hinted at the likely impact of the coronavirus on the exporting powerhouse’s economic prospects.

In early Monday trade, most bond yields in top-rated euro zone countries rose around 2-3 basis points .

Germany’s benchmark 10-year bond yield was last up 3 bps at -0.40% — well above record lows hit a month ago at around -0.91% but also below recent 10-month highs at -0.14%.

Italian bond yields dipped, highlighting the more upbeat tone to risk assets, with 10-year yields a touch lower on the day at 1.53%.

Modest moves across euro zone bond markets were expected ahead of a Eurogroup meeting that kicks off on Tuesday to address further ways to protect the euro zone economy from the coronavirus fallout.

Euro zone finance ministers must have an open discussion on so-called ‘coronabonds’ as a tool to combat the economic damage, their chairman Mario Centeno said at the weekend.

“While virus hopes support risk sentiment, the periphery should be held back by still low odds for coronabonds and ratings already start weakening,” said Commerzbank rates strategist Rainer Guntermann.