Tria comments trigger Italian bond rally, yields at six-week lows

LONDON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The gap between Italian and German 10-year borrowing costs was at its tightest in six weeks on Monday, after Italy’s Economy Minister Giovanni Tria predicted yields would drop as the government lays out its much-anticipated budget for 2019.

Tria said on Sunday that Italian bond yields will fall as the new government starts to implement its policies to boost the economy with prudent fiscal measures.

The Italy/Germany 10-year bond yield spread hit 234.1 basis points in early trade on Monday, its tightest level in six weeks, and 55 bps below last week’s widest levels.

Italian yields were down 11-16 basis points across the curve, hitting fresh six-week lows.