UPDATE 1-China virus fears accelerates tumble in euro zone bond yields

By Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The rising death toll from a virus spreading in China sent investors scurrying to the shelter of safe-haven government bonds on Thursday, pushing 10-year bond yields across the euro area to their lowest levels in around three months.

Several countries began isolating hundreds of citizens evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan in an effort to stop the global spread of an epidemic which has killed 170.

A rising death toll and increased number of cases reported around the world have fuelled concern that China, the world’s second-largest economy, may be hit hard with repercussions for global growth.

Reflecting those worries, China’s yuan fell sharply in offshore markets, European stocks tumbled at the open and safe-haven assets such as the Swiss franc, Japanese yen and U.S. Treasuries all gained ground.

In the euro zone, yields on benchmark 10-year German Bunds — regarded as one of the safest assets in the world — fell to a three-month low at -0.41%.

Thirty-year bond yields also fell to their lowest in around three months, at 0.095%, meaning they are less than 10 bps away from negative yield territory once again.

And as 10-year U.S. Treasury yields fell to 1.55% , the lowest levels since early October, the yield curve - as measured by the gap between 10-year and three-month note yields - inverted again.

An inverted curve, when longer-dated yields fall below shorter-maturity ones, has been a fairly reliable predictor of U.S. economic recessions in the past. This part of the curve briefly inverted earlier in the week.

Risk aversion was also evident in currency markets with the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc gaining in early London trading.

The Chinese yuan in the offshore market, considered as a barometer of risk sentiment towards Chinese assets as mainland and Hong Kong markets are shut, tumbled to a one-month low below the psychological 7 yuan per dollar level.

The number of confirmed deaths from the virus in China has climbed to 170 with 7,711 people infected.

“The coronavirus fallout is still generating plenty of worries for investors,” analysts at ING said in a note.

“With a longer time frame in mind, we think this crisis has been a catalyst for a move lower in rates that would have happened anyway later in the year.”

Attention was expected to turn to a Bank of England rate decision later in the day that is widely viewed as too close to call. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe and Saikat Chatterjee Editing by Peter Graff)