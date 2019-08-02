UPDATE 1-Entire German govt bond yield curve turns negative for first time

(Adds detail, charts)

By Virginia Furness

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The 30-year German government bond yield turned negative for the first time ever on Friday, leaving the euro zone member’s entire yield curve in negative territory as investors scrambled for safer assets.

Core government bond yields fell sharply on Friday to hit new all-time lows after U.S. President Donald Trump ended a trade truce with China and announced tariffs on another $300 billion of its goods, prompting a sell-off in global equities and driving support for safe-haven assets.

An early rally in German government bonds which saw the yield on its 10-year note fall below -0.50 bps for the first time ever accelerated as trading wore on.

Germany’s 30-year bond yield fell more than eight basis points to briefly hit -0.004%.

TradeWeb data on Thursday showed that the pool of euro zone government bonds with negative yields surged in July to 4.8 trillion euros or around 60% of the total, the highest proportion since August 2016.

The share of euro zone government bond yields trading below the European Central Bank’s -0.4% deposit rate has also increased, rising to 42% from 36% a month earlier.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would impose new tariffs on Chinese goods, panicking investors about an escalating trade dispute and encouraging a strong move into safe-haven assets.

The announcement on Thursday extends Trump’s trade tariffs to nearly all of the Chinese goods the United States imports and marks an abrupt end to a temporary truce in a trade row that has hurt world growth and disrupted global supply chains.

China’s foreign ministry said on Friday it will have to take countermeasures and doesn’t want a trade war, but isn’t afraid of fighting one.

Analysts say the tariffs increase pressure on the U.S. Federal Reserve to ease policy, with the market now pricing in a 60% chance of a 50 basis point cut by the October meeting. The Fed cut rates by 25 bps for the first time since 2008 on Wednesday.

“There is a bit of a doom loop because Trump can take this action because the economy is doing OK and stocks are high,” said Lyn Graham Taylor, rates strategist at Rabobank. “The more the Fed eases, the more aggressive a stance Trump can take on China. The market always thinks the Fed will step up.”

Other core euro zone bond yields were around five basis points lower.

U.S. non-farm payrolls data and factory orders will be closely watched and could prompt a reversal of the sharp falls recorded in early trade.

“The market is teed-up for a bit of a pull back as there was a big move yesterday on weak data, and the Trump tariff message,” said Graham Taylor. “If there is a decent print, there could be a turn around.”

Trump is scheduled to make a statement on trade with the European Union at 1345 EST (1745 GMT) on Friday, based on daily White House guidance.