UPDATE 1-Euro zone bond markets turn focus to Sintra forum for more ECB rate clues

By Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, June 18 (Reuters) - Most government bond yields in the euro zone were steady to a touch lower on Monday, kept down by the European Central Bank’s signalling last week that it will keep interest rates low well beyond the end of its massive stimulus scheme.

Fears that a trade spat between the world’s two largest economies could escalate also boosted sentiment towards the bloc’s safe-haven bonds.

Still, trade was generally subdued with focus turning to a three-day ECB forum in Sintra, Portugal which opens on Monday.

The conference gives ECB policymakers, as well as U.S. and Japanese central bankers attending the gathering, an opportunity to shape market expectations on the monetary policy outlook. ECB chief Mario Draghi speaks later in the day.

“In our view, bond bulls have gotten a bit carried away by the dovish twist to the ECB’s plan to phase out net quantitative easing,” said Martin van Vliet, senior rates strategist at ING.

“As such, we see a risk of this week’s ECB rhetoric being interpreted less dovishly and hence hold a bearish bias on euro zone rates, albeit a mild one given the renewed focus on trade tensions,” he added.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said he was pushing ahead with hefty tariffs on $50 billion of Chinese imports, while Beijing immediately vowed to respond in kind.

Most 10-year bond yields were flat to a touch lower on Monday.

Italian bond yields continued to fall, with two-year bond yields down 9 basis points at 0.58 percent.

They are trading at levels seen before a violent sell off on May 29 sent them to five-year highs as fears of a snap election that could turn into a de facto referendum on Italy’s euro membership gripped markets. A new government has since been formed, with Economy Minister Giovanni Tria saying Italy has no intention of leaving the euro and plans to focus on cutting its debt levels.

The ECB said last week its unprecedented asset purchases would finish at the end of this year, although interest rates would remain low through the summer of 2019.

Mizuho’s head of rates strategy Peter Chatwell noted that on Wednesday Draghi, U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will speak in Sintra.

“There are decent risks there,” Chatwell said. “All the ECB has to do is talk about the trajectory of rates or how quickly rates will be hiked and the market won’t be comfortable with that.”

Germany’s Bund yield was marginally lower at 0.40 percent with focus on domestic political developments.

Bavaria’s Christian Social Union called on Monday for new measures to curb immigration but said a plan to turn away migrants at the border still needed work, buying time in a row with Chancellor Angela Merkel that is rocking her coalition.