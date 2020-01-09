UPDATE 1-Euro zone bond yields at one-week highs as U.S.-Iran fears abate

* Bond yields rise to 1-week highs

By Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Government borrowing costs across the euro zone rose to one-week highs on Thursday, as a growing sense that tensions between the United States and Iran were unlikely to escalate returned investor focus to hefty new supply and the economic outlook.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday tempered days of angry rhetoric and suggested Iran was “standing down” after it fired missiles at U.S. forces in Iraq, as both sides looked to defuse a crisis over the U.S. killing of an Iranian general.

“It would take a brave person to suggest that this is the last that we’ve heard of this geopolitical saga,” Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid said.

“However, for now, there does appear to be comfort in the fact that any near-term re-escalation appears unlikely given the rhetoric over the last 24 hours from both sides.”

Higher-rated euro zone bonds such as the German Bund, considered a refuge during times of uncertainty, have benefited from geopolitical tension in the Middle East.

But bonds had already started to give up price gains on Wednesday, pushing yields higher, as perceptions grew that a more serious conflict would be avoided.

Data showing the biggest increase to German industrial output in a year and a half in November on Thursday encouraged bond selling, as did the latest wave of new bond supply to hit markets this week.

Although comments from Bank of England Governor Mark Carney suggesting the central bank could cut interest rates if economic weakness persists saw yields retreat from one-week highs.

The benchmark German Bund yield rose as high as -0.22% , before pulling back to around -0.24% — still up 2.5 basis points on the day.

Other 10-year bond yields in the bloc were also around 2 bps higher, with the exception of Irish yields, which fell 2 bps to 0.07%.

Two-year British gilt yields were down almost 6 bps at 0.58% following Carney’s comments.

France sold around 9.5 billion euros of long-dated bonds, while Spain auctioned 5.49 billion euros of bonds, adding to this week’s heavy dosage of new debt issuance.

Ireland and Portugal sold long-dated bonds via a syndicate of banks on Wednesday in deals that saw strong investor demand.

“While Trump seems to be trying to somewhat defuse the situation, we would remain cautious for the time being,” said Peter McCallum, a rates strategist at Mizuho in London.

“Yet unless anything tangible takes place, there’s the risk that this saga falls to the back of the market’s mind and the onslaught of supply takes more of an effect on rates.”