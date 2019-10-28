UPDATE 1-Euro zone bond yields rise on hopes for Brexit delay

(Adds details, analyst quotes)

By Yoruk Bahceli

LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields rose on Monday as investors waited for confirmation of a three-month extension to Britain’s exit from the European Union.

The EU will “most likely” agree on Monday to delay Brexit until Jan. 31, a source close to French President Emmanuel Macron told Reuters.

“There will most likely be an agreement on Monday morning between the 27 on extension until January 31,” the source said, adding that Macron spoke to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson over the weekend.

The news pushed Germany’s 10-year yield up as much as 4 basis points to -0.34%, then reversed, with the yield last up 2 bps at -0.36%.

“... The majority of the market is betting on a solution,” DZ Bank strategist Daniel Lenz said. “The only question is when Brexit will happen. Nobody expects that the UK leaves without a deal.”

Euro zone bond yields have risen since the first rumours of the Brexit deal emerged, with Germany’s 10-year benchmark up 21 bps in October. Consequently, analysts expect limited impact from further news.

Greek bonds outpeformed, with the 10-year yield down 2 basis points to 1.21%.

S&P upgraded Greece’s credit rating one notch to BB-, citing receding budgetary risks and lifting of capital controls. It assigned the rating a positive outlook, meaning there is potential for a further upgrade.

Italian bonds underperformed, with the 10-year yield up 5 bps to 1.09%. S&P’s review of Italy’s credit rating on Friday kept the rating at BBB with a negative outlook.

Elsewhere, investors will be watching the implementation of the European Central Bank’s stimulus measures.

Tiering, which is meant to shield banks from the ECB’s penalty charge on excess reserves resulting from a deeply negative deposit rate, will be implemented from Wednesday, when fresh asset purchases are also set to begin.

But analysts have been concerned that tiering, which exempts banks from the ECB’s deposit rate on excess cash up to six times mandatory reserve levels, will mean a tightening of monetary conditions. Tiered rates make it more attractive for banks to park part of their excess liquidity at the ECB.

Commerzbank analysts expect an increase in Italian repo rates and fixings for the euro zone’s new overnight rate, ESTR, once tiering is implemented.